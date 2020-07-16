Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The grave was attacked earlier this week

Police are investigating after significant damage was caused to the grave of a man murdered in west Belfast last month.

Warren Crossan, 28, was shot a number of times in Rodney Parade in west Belfast on 27 June.

His murder has been linked to organised crime.

Vandals attacked his grave at Milltown cemetery on the Falls Road, destroying family tributes and smashing the headstone.

Police have said the damage was caused some time between 10:00 BST on Tuesday and 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the attack should be "unreservedly condemned".

"Many grieving families find great comfort in visiting cemeteries, they are places of peace and reflection," he said.

"Those involved in this criminality should stop this activity and allow this family to grieve in peace."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mr Crossan, 28, was shot a number of times in Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road

Mr Crossan was previously arrested and questioned about the murder of Robbie Lawlor, a Dublin criminal, who was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast in April.