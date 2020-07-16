Image copyright Reuters

The Public Health Agency has identified a cluster of Covid-19 cases in the Limavady area.

The agency said it is linking them to a social gathering in a private or residential setting.

Testing and contact tracing is being carried out to identify anyone who may be potentially affected and to help prevent any further spread.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he had "long anticipated and warned that clusters will happen".

The Department of Health's latest dashboard shows nine of the 16 new cases confirmed on Thursday are in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area, into which Limavady falls.

All new confirmed cases are monitored by the Public Health Agency to identify potential clusters, outbreaks or linked cases, with infection control advice offered where appropriate.

'Long way to go'

In a statement, Mr Swann said people need to "guard against complacency".

"The virus is still present in our community and must never be underestimated," he added.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said "important strides" have been made in tackling the virus, however, "we must always remember that we have a long way to go".

"We face a very uncertain next few months and the very real prospect of a very challenging autumn and winter," Dr McBride continued.

Anyone concerned that they have symptoms of coronavirus, which include a raised temperature, a new continuous cough, or a change in their sense of taste or smell, can now be tested.

Tests can be booked at a number of sites around Northern Ireland by visiting the Public Health Agency's website.