Dog walkers warned after farmer loses 14 sheep

Dog walkers in the Mournes have been urged to keep their dogs on leads after a farmer lost 14 sheep to worrying in the past two months.

In the latest incident this week a ewe had to be put down when she broke both legs after falling from a cliff while being chased.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said its members should not have to pay for a "lack of respect" for livestock.

Under legislation the public must ensure that dogs are under control.

This relates to areas of open country like mountains and the foreshore, and if a dog worries, attacks or kills sheep the owner is guilty of an offence and liable for a fine of up to £1,000.

'Injury or death'

UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt said the safest thing was for dog owners to keep their animal on a lead at all times, even if they believe their pet is not capable of such behaviour.

"If a dog were to engage in a chase this could result in injury or death of those sheep who fall foul to the actions of irresponsible dog owners," he said.

"Sheep that have been chased by dogs in the past and have survived, never fully recover from the attack.

"This can result in serious financial loss and stress for the farmer, not forgetting the long-term effects of increased levels of depression and disorientation amongst the flock."

Mr Chestnutt said recurring incidence of livestock worrying made farmers reluctant to embrace improved public access to the countryside, including proposals for a geopark in the Mournes.

He said farmers should report any worrying to council dog wardens for investigation.