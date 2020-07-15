Northern Ireland

Belfast: Controlled explosion at police headquarters

  • 15 July 2020
Knock

A controlled explosion has been carried out at the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters at Knock in east Belfast after a suspicious object was spotted.

Army technical officers were called but the item turned out to be "nothing untoward", a police spokesperson said.

The alert was raised at 17:35 BST on Wednesday and the area was evacuated.

Roads surrounding the PSNI station at Knock were closed during the alert but have now re-opened.