Belfast: Controlled explosion at police headquarters
- 15 July 2020
A controlled explosion has been carried out at the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters at Knock in east Belfast after a suspicious object was spotted.
Army technical officers were called but the item turned out to be "nothing untoward", a police spokesperson said.
The alert was raised at 17:35 BST on Wednesday and the area was evacuated.
Roads surrounding the PSNI station at Knock were closed during the alert but have now re-opened.