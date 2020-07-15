Two men have been arrested after police seized cannabis worth an estimated £2m in Belfast.

Detectives from the organised crime branch carried out searches at three properties in the south and east of the city on Wednesday.

The men who are being questioned by police are aged 32 and 55.

The police operation is linked to a UK Border Force interception of a shipment of cannabis, thought to be worth about £1.6m, destined for Belfast in June.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Insp Kelly said Wednesday's drugs find was a "significant haul".

He said it demonstrated the PSNI's commitment to removing dangerous drugs from communities and thwarting organised criminal gangs.

"Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn't harming anyone else; the reality couldn't be further from the truth," he said.

"Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys."