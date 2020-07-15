Image copyright PSNI Image caption A package of prescription tablets was intercepted by Border Force officers

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of suspected prescription drugs worth £50,000.

Police in Ballymena say the 40-year-old was charged following a search in the Demesne area of the town on Tuesday.

The PSNI carried out the search after Border Force officers intercepted a package containing the tablets.

The man is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrate's Court on 6 August.

Chief Inspector William Calderwood said he welcomed the removal of drugs from the community, adding "the criminal elements involved have no regard for the misery they cause."