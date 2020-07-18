Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Driving tests were suspended in NI on 20 March due to the coronavirus pandemic

There is still no date for the resumption of practical driving tests for cars in Northern Ireland.

Tests were suspended on 20 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing in England is to start again on 22 July and 3 August in Wales. Scotland has yet to set a date.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA) "hopes to restore practical driving tests for cars as quickly as possible".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Learner drivers face a long wait to take their test due to the backlog caused by the coronavirus

Motorcycle testing and car theory tests resumed in NI on 6 July and practical testing for lorry, bus, coach and tractor drivers is due to restart on 20 July.

Learner drivers have put plans on hold and instructors are worried about their livelihoods.

'It's very frustrating'

Ann Hunt, 29, from Crumlin, has worked in a care home for 13 years and is desperate for a career change, but said most job vacancies she applies for require a driving licence.

"It's very frustrating," she said. "You never hear anything about what's going to happen.

"I really need to be able to drive. I love my job but I need to broaden my horizons."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People learning to drive lorries, buses, tractors and motorcycles can now book a driving test in NI

Ms Hunt said she would be comfortable taking a test if hygiene precautions were in place, but was worried about how long she would have to wait.

"Even if I pass my theory test, how long before I can take a practical test if there's a six-month backlog?"

'Not on the list'

Driving schools and instructors turned off their engines at the start of lockdown, but there was a lot of confusion about when they could start up again.

Many have resumed lessons for car drivers, but some said they were still facing uncertainty.

Instructors were sent correspondence from the DVA on 8 July saying the reason for any ongoing uncertainty was that driving schools were not "specifically mentioned" in the list of businesses required to close due to Covid-19.

Therefore driving schools were subsequently "not listed within the close contact businesses to reopen from 6 July 2020".

Image copyright Peter Carmichael Image caption Driving instructors like Pete Carmichael said they were doing everything they could to make lessons safe

Pete Carmichael, owner of NI Driving School in Newtownabbey, said he and his colleagues felt sidelined by the department.

"We don't have any clear direction about what's happening," he said.

"We're back doing lessons and taking all the precautions we can.

"Why is it the examiners can't come back to work?

"It's exactly the same environment and they have shorter periods of time in the car."

'Left to fend for ourselves'

Mr Carmichael said instructors were doing everything they could to keep lessons safe.

"We're keeping the cars ventilated during lessons, we're wearing masks and gloves, sanitising the car between lessons and people's hands as they get in the car," he said.

"But as far as safety guidance from the government goes, we're left to fend for ourselves."

The DfI spokesperson said their priority was "keeping staff and customers safe".

They also said the decision about when testing would resume was a decision for the department and did not need to be referred to the NI Executive.

The nidirect website says "currently it is not possible to carry out these tests in a way which complies with guidance from the Public Health Agency".

The DfI announced on 8 July that theory test pass certificates due to expire before 31 October would be extended by eight months to help mitigate the impact of the restrictions on learners.