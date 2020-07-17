Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen for the tenth week.

In the week up to 10 July, government statistics agency Nisra said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of nine people.

That is two fewer than the previous week.

Up to last Friday, that means there has been a total of 844 Covid-19 related deaths.

By the same date the Department of Health's daily figure, based on positive test results, was 555 - almost 300 fewer.

There have been 440 deaths in hospital (52.1%), which includes the deaths of 79 people normally resident in care homes.

Taking into account that number, and the 347 who died in care homes, it means the deaths of people normally resident in care homes account for half (50.5%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Eight people (1.0%) have died in hospices and 49 people (5.8%) have died at residential addresses or other locations.

People aged 75 and over account for 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

People with addresses in the Belfast council area account for 242 or 29% of all Covid-related deaths.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Location of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certficate Council area Deaths Antrim and Newtownabbey 87 Ards and North Down 85 Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 86 Belfast 242 Causeway Coast and Glens 72 Derry and Strabane 29 Fermanagh and Omagh 17 Lisburn and Castlereagh 79 Mid and East Antrim 57 Mid-Ulster 44 Newry, Mourne and Down 46

Fermanagh and Omagh has recorded the fewest number of deaths, with 17 fatalities in the area linked to the virus.

Excess deaths

The provisional number of all deaths up to Friday, 10 July was 275 - 14 fewer than in the previous week and 20 more than the five-year average (255).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Weekly deaths registered regardless of cause

Nisra also recorded the number of "excess deaths" registered in the past 15 weeks as 1,021.

Their measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus - those involving confirmed infections, which feature in the health department's daily figures, as well as the suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.