A man has been beaten by a masked gang armed with iron bars in a house in Londonderry on Tuesday evening.

Police received reports at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday that four masked men forced their way into a flat in Aranmore Avenue, in the Creggan area.

The victim, who was taken to hospital in an ambulance, suffered injuries to his hand, arm and shoulder which will require surgery.

Police are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary.

Det Insp Boyd described this as a "vicious attack" and said police are "working to establish a motive".

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area last night at the time of the incident and who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact them.