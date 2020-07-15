A woman has died following a car crash in Coalisland, County Tyrone, on Tuesday night.

Two cars collided on the Ballynakilly Road at about 21:00 BST.

The woman was the driver of one of the vehicles. The driver of the other car was not injured.

The road has reopened after being closed following the crash. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed it or has any dashcam footage to contact them.