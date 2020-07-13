Twelfth of July parades across NI in pictures
Orange Order members and bandsmen march in parades across Northern Ireland.
The traditional Twelfth of July parades could not take place this year due to Covid-19 and the Orange Order asked people to celebrate the event in their own homes and gardens.
Members of the Belfast County Colour party took part in a memorial service at the City Hall Cenotaph in Belfast on Monday.
County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast Officers laid a wreath at the Cenotaph.
In Portadown six local bands paraded through streets in a socially distanced manner.
The Twelfth of July parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690.
Orangemen in Fermanagh's Clogher Valley took to their tractors to parade around local orange halls. Around 60 tractors took part.
Larger crowds made social distancing difficult in some places.
A total of 248 parades from individual bands were scheduled to take place.
In Londonderry, Victor Wray of City of Londonderry Grand Orange laid a wreath in the Fountain estate prior to the parade.
A number of parades took place across Belfast including around the Sandy Row area of the city.
In Enniskillen young and old came out to watch the parade.
