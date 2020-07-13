Northern Ireland

Twelfth of July parades across NI in pictures

  • 13 July 2020
Orange Order members and bandsmen march in parades across Northern Ireland.

Members of the Belfast County Colour party in Belfast city centre today where they took part in a memorial service at the City Hall Cenotaph. Image copyright PAcemaker
Image caption Members of the Belfast County Colour party in Belfast city centre

The traditional Twelfth of July parades could not take place this year due to Covid-19 and the Orange Order asked people to celebrate the event in their own homes and gardens.

Members of the Belfast County Colour party took part in a memorial service at the City Hall Cenotaph in Belfast on Monday.

County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast Officers laid a wreath at the Cenotaph. Image copyright Graham Baalham-Curry LRPS
Image caption A bugler plays during the laying of a wreath at Belfast's Cenotaph

County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast Officers laid a wreath at the Cenotaph.

Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner Image copyright PACEMAKER
Image caption Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown

In Portadown six local bands paraded through streets in a socially distanced manner.

The Twelfth of July parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690.

Tractors taking part in 12th july parade
Image caption Orangemen took to the roads to celebrate the 12th

Orangemen in Fermanagh's Clogher Valley took to their tractors to parade around local orange halls. Around 60 tractors took part.

Crowds in Belfast's donegall road watch 12th parade Image copyright PAcemaker
Image caption Crowds gathered on the Donegall Road

Larger crowds made social distancing difficult in some places.

victor wray laying wreath in londonderry

A total of 248 parades from individual bands were scheduled to take place.

In Londonderry, Victor Wray of City of Londonderry Grand Orange laid a wreath in the Fountain estate prior to the parade.

The First Ulster Flute Band parade around the Sandy Row area of Belfast Image copyright PAcemaker

A number of parades took place across Belfast including around the Sandy Row area of the city.

children watch 12th parade in Enniskillen
Image caption Banging the drum in Enniskillen.

In Enniskillen young and old came out to watch the parade.

