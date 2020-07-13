Human trafficking accused refused bail

A man facing four charges, including human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, has been refused bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

Iliuta Costa Andrescu, 39 was arrested in Scotland last week on behalf of the PSNI.

The father of two is originally from Romania and has an address at Onslow Drive in Glasgow.

He appeared at the remote hearing via a videolink while in custody.

A detective constable from Larne CID told the court he believed he could connect Mr Andrescu to the charges.

These include trafficking a human for exploitation on 4 October, 2017 and keeping or managing a brothel between 5 October, 2017 and 20 June, 2018.

When a defence barrister applied for bail on Mr Andrescu's behalf, the detective constable told Mr Connor that police were objecting to this due to concerns of further offending, adding: "He is a member of an OCG (organised crime gang) that is involved in trafficking females for sexual exploitation."

The police officer was then asked by District Judge George Connor to outline the background to the alleged offences.

He told the court that in July 2017 two young females arrived at Belfast International Airport with nothing but lingerie in their suitcases, and were taken to a house at Glenbrook Avenue in Belfast.

The officer said police were alerted to the incident and a proactive investigation was launched by the PSNI's Human Trafficking Unit.

The court heard that when police attended the address they found Mr Andrescu was residing there and had financial links to the property.

The detective constable said that on 4 October, 2017, Mr Andrescu's Mercedes vehicle was stopped as it travelled from Dublin Airport to Belfast, and a female passenger told police she was on holiday in Belfast and was visiting coffee shops.

It is the police case that later that night, the same woman advertised her services as a prostitute.

The detective constable said a second account was used to advertise another female at Damascus Street, and when officers called at that address, a man with links to Mr Andrescu was present.

When his address was later searched, this man was not present, but a woman working as a prostitute was.

Police seized her phone and computer, and messages were recovered which the police say show Mr Andrescu was "clearly controlling" her for prostitution.

The detective constable also told the court images on the computer can be linked to Mr Andrescu's email address, which he provided to police in Scotland.

The officer said that when Mr Andrescu's financial records were checked "a lot of money was being sent from people we know were acting as prostitutes, to the defendant".

This money, the police officer said, was then being sent to Romania via bank transfers using Mr Andrescu's personal account.

The officer said his details were circulated for arrest, and that an arrest was made in Scotland last Thursday.

He said Mr Andrescu was interviewed on Saturday (11 July), gave a no comment interview and was charged with four offences.

The defence barrister urged the judge to release his client on bail and said that if released back to Glasgow, Mr Andrescu would be easy to monitor as this is where he works and lives with his family.

Bail was refused, and Mr Andrescu was remanded into custody and the case will be listed again on 10 August.