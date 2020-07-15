Image copyright Getty Images

Shop workers in Northern Ireland want face coverings to be mandatory in stores, according to the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw).

The policy is being implemented in Scotland and takes effect in England on 24 July.

Usdaw's Raymond Neal said shops should provide security to "enforce" the measure if it is adopted in NI.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she supports the move.

On Tuesday, Ms Mallon said if the science supports mask use on public transport, that guidance should be extended to shops.

Face coverings are compulsory in NI on public transport, for hospital and care home visitors, as well as for patients attending hospital appointments.

"We support compulsory wearing of the face coverings," Mr Neal told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster.

"This will give further protection to our members.

"They believe that the mandatory wearing of masks should be enforced as well because it adds further protection to them."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption England will follow Scotland in late July by making face coverings mandatory in shops

Mr Neal said he was aware of incidents where shop workers have faced "high levels of abuse", with customers coughing and sneezing close to staff or not social distancing.

He described this as "totally unacceptable".

'Doesn't replace public health advice'

Dr Gerry Waldron from the Public Health Agency said "it's never too late to introduce additional protective measures".

He said it is noticeable that "more and more people are wearing face coverings in public", particularly since they were made mandatory on public transport in Northern Ireland.

However, while describing the masks as "important", Dr Waldron said they are only effective when combined with other Covid-19 precautions.

"It doesn't replace the need to be socially distant, it doesn't replace the need to wash your hands frequently and it doesn't replace the need to socially isolate when you're advised to do so.

"Any of us might be carrying the virus without having symptoms and by wearing face coverings when we're in crowded situations where it's difficult to maintain the safe distance of 2m we're actually protecting other people."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dr Gerry Waldron said face coverings have to be combined with other Covid-19 precautions

Dr Waldron also said shop workers have to be "commended" for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis by ensuring people have access to essential goods.

"We've got to do everything possible to help them and keep them safe," he added.

Enforcement fines in England

Some other countries, such as Spain, Italy and Germany, have made face coverings compulsory in stores.

When the policy is adopted in England from 24 July, the government said those who fail to comply with the new rules will face a fine of up to £100.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said face coverings would "give people more confidence to shop safely and enhance protections for those who work in shops".