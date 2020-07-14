Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old boy who was struck with metal bars in north Belfast on Monday.

Police said the victim was walking in North Queen Street at about 01:45 BST when he was assaulted by a gang of four people.

Officers said he was left "badly shaken", but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The suspects, aged 18 and 16, were detained on suspicion of robbery.

They have since been released on bail.

Det Sgt Moore said the victim suffered face, arm and back injuries "as he was struck by metal bars during the incident".

"The male had his mobile phone stolen following the assault," he added.