A man in his 20s has escaped being shot after a gun appeared to jam when he was attacked by a gang in County Londonderry on Sunday evening.

Police were told the man was approached by three men in Kings Lane, Ballykelly, at about 19:30 BST.

One of them was armed and officers believe he pointed the weapon at the victim and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire.

The suspects made off towards Drummond Park.

PSNI Det Sgt Wallace said the victim "was left badly shaken but not injured".

He said the attackers were reported to have been wearing scarves covering their faces and all three were wearing dark-coloured hooded tops.