A woman in her 60s has been tied up during a burglary in County Antrim which police have described as a "terrifying ordeal".

It happened at about 00:15 BST on the Whitepark Road in Ballintoy on Sunday.

The woman was upstairs when she heard voices downstairs. The door of the room she was in was forced open, and she was confronted by two masked men.

They demanded she hand over money and jewellery before pushing her into a bathroom where she had her wrists tied.

She was ordered to stay there and was threatened not to raise the alarm.

The men left the house after taking items from her bedroom and her handbag.

'Despicable crime'

One of the men was described as being approximately 6ft (1.8m) tall, well-built and aged about 34.

The second was described as being approximately 5ft 8'' (1.7m) tall and of a medium build.

Both men had their faces covered and were described as having accents "not thought to be local to the area".

"This despicable and cowardly crime occurred in her home, somewhere where she rightly deserves to feel safe," said the police.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.