Shots fired at Dunmurry house in 'ruthless attack'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say it happened in the Pembroke Manor area on Saturday

Shots have been fired at a house in Dunmurry, County Antrim.

It happened just before 19:00 BST on Saturday in the Pembroke Manor area.

Police said officers found a bullet hole in the front window of the house and a bullet located within an interior wall. Several cartridge cases were also found on the footpath and road.

Det Sgt O'Flaherty said it was reported that two masked men, dressed in black, left the area on foot after the "planned and ruthless attack".

"Thankfully no one was home at the time, as this could, of course, have resulted in injury or loss of life," he said.

"It's also shocking that such a reckless act took place at a time when people, possibly children, would have been out and about and possibly passing by."

Meanwhile in Coleraine, County Londonderry, detectives are investigating a report that shots were fired in the town during the early hours of Sunday.

Police received a report just after 02:10 BST that a number of shots had been fired in the Willow Drive area of the town.

Upon arrival, they found damage to two windows.

No one was injured.