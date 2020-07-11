A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following what is believed to have been a hit-and-run collision near Lisburn.

The man was found injured on the Crumlin Road in Upper Ballinderry at about 02:25 BST on Saturday.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

They said they especially want to hear from the driver of a white Audi car and any passengers who were in the car.

Officers are also seeking any dash cam footage.

Part of the Crumlin Road was closed for a time as police conducted their enquiries, however, it has since re-opened.