Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The arrangements for Bobby Storey's funeral on 30 June in west Belfast are still being debated

A senior police officer from Cumbria Constabulary is to oversee and direct the PSNI's investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

Mark Webster, Cumbria's deputy chief constable, will also help review events leading up to the date of the funeral.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne had requested an external officer "to ensure independent oversight".

The funeral has caused a damaging row in the Stormont Executive.

Mr Webster was nominated for the role by the National Police Chiefs' Council.

The Police Ombudsman is also considering a complaint about police actions leading up to the funeral from a member of the public.

In a statement, the PSNI said it would be making no further comment "until a conclusion is reached on both matters".

Funeral row

Hundreds of people lined the streets of west Belfast for Mr Storey's funeral and it was also attended by senior Sinn Féin representatives, including the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Their attendance sparked a row at Stormont with other parties accusing Sinn Féin of breaching the coronavirus restrictions and undermining the executive's message on Covid-19.

Both Ms O'Neill and Mr Murphy have denied breaching social distancing measures while at the funeral.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

A number of pallbearers were pictured carrying Mr Storey's coffin, including former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly.

Stormont guidance on funerals makes it clear that coffin lifts are not recommended, unless all pallbearers are from the same household.

It says "it is unlikely that pallbearers would be able to maintain a 2m distance from each other, and such practices should not be permitted".

The Department of Health said the advice applied to all funerals, regardless of the cause of death.