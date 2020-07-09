Northern Ireland

Bobby Storey: External force to oversee PSNI investigation

  • 9 July 2020
Related Topics
Breaking News image

NI's chief constable has requested an external police officer to oversee the PSNI investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus restrictions at the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey.

The funeral has caused a damaging row at the heart of Northern Ireland's power-sharing government.

More to follow.