Image copyright PA Media Image caption The council was criticised over its handling of the cremation of Bobby Storey on 30 June

Families denied access to Roselawn Cemetery on the day republican Bobby Storey was cremated have been offered compensation by Belfast City Council.

The council has said it will refund the cremation fees and help to facilitate a memorial service at a later date.

Eight families did not get the same access as Mr Storey's relatives who were allowed to gather outside while he was cremated on 30 June.

A council spokesperson said they had been in touch with all the families.

They said the council had apologised to them individually "for the hurt and distress caused, and to offer to support them in whatever way we can.

"We have offered to help facilitate a memorial service for their loved ones at a future date, should they wish, and also advised that the cremation fee can be refunded."

On Friday, city councillors will decide whether an independent investigation needs to be held into what happened at Roselawn.

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan show reported that the council chief executive Suzanne Wylie and director Nigel Grimshaw had warned some councillors in recent days they would resign if an external investigation was ordered.

Asked about this, a council spokesperson said: "Due to an ongoing process, we are unable to comment."

Image copyright BBC/Belfast City Council Image caption Nigel Grimshaw and Suzanne Wylie have reportedly lodged a formal grievance

On Wednesday, Ms Wylie and Mr Grimshaw issued a joint personal statement though a Belfast-based public relations firm, apologising for what happened at Roselawn.

They also referred to their "concern" about comments and statements made about them.

The BBC contacted the public relations firm and asked about the reports that Ms Wylie and Mr Grimshaw had threatened to resign if an independent investigation was launched.

A spokesperson said: "Other than the personal statement made yesterday, there will be no further comment."

It has also emerged that Ms Wylie and Mr Grimshaw have lodged a grievance procedure within the council, and have warned they may resign if issues are not resolved.

The funeral of the senior republican and former IRA prisoner on 30 June has caused a damaging row at the heart of Northern Ireland's power-sharing government.