A man has died following a two-car crash in Saintfield, County Down.

A Hyundai i10 and Volkswagen Golf collided on the Station Road at about 15:45 BST on Wednesday.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital where the man later died from his injuries, police said.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene of the crash. The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.