The acting chief dental officer has told Stormont's health committee the health service is "fighting a short-term and a long-term battle".

Michael Donaldson told members that oral health groups created at the start of the year, which concentrate on children and older people, will be brought back as quickly as possible.

He said the challenges posed by Covid-19 were considerable.

He added it was a question of how quickly the groups could be revived.

He also said that level one personal protective equipment (PPE) for dental services, announced by the health minister last week, should start to be delivered from next week.

Level one PPE is for non-aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs).

Mr Donaldson said dentists had asked the Business Services Organisation if level two PPE would be available at the same time.

He said that supply could not be provided without "possibly affecting the ability to provide to trusts and the wider health service."

But, he said, dental practices usually source their own PPE and work with smaller providers than the BSO to secure that.

And, he said, the financial support provided should mean adequate funding to allow Level 2 PPE to be purchased.

'Extremely worrying'

Image caption Michael Donaldson was speaking to the NI Assembly Health Committee

Asked about the one-hour fallow period between patients after an AGP, Michael Donaldson said: "It is not normal procedure that individuals would seek to drill underneath the work done by expert committees - that's why we have them".

Alliance MLA for South Belfast, Paula Bradshaw, asked about where the evidence was for the requirement for the fallow time between AGPs.

Mr Donaldson said the advice had come from Public Health England (PHE), that he had not reviewed the evidence on which PHE had come to that position.

He said NI had altered the approach to what dental practitioners could do, so it had been tweaked for the local situation.

"Nobody in the UK at this time, challenges the AGP advice from PHE, but that report is under review".

The committee chairman Colm Gildernew said that was "extremely worrying."

Dentists usually pay for their own protective equipment but the health minister has announced that 3m items of PPE will be provided free of charge.

Mr Donaldson said the amount of PPE to be distributed to dentists was "colossal".

He told the committee it will require 30 articulated lorries and more than 700 pallets of PPE.

The Business Services Organisation is working with a distribution company to make delivery happen from next week, but he said, it is "very challenging".

Dentists in Northern Ireland have been able to provide non-urgent care to the public since 29 June, according to the British Dental Association (BDA).

Phase three, which will permit dentists to carry out aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs) including fillings, is scheduled to start from 20 July.