Image copyright AFP Image caption The flight will be operated by Qatar airlines and leaves Beijing on 18 September

Queen's University in Belfast has chartered a jet to take hundreds of students from China to NI in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese students offer a vital source of income at a time when Covid-19 has triggered fears about huge losses, the Irish News reports.

Queen's said new and returning students would be offered places on the direct flight from Beijing on 18 September.

The one-way tickets have been priced at £616 each.

The university also set out guidelines to reassure families about safety.

"With international travel badly impacted by the pandemic, and with many people still wary of travelling via London and other major airports, flying students from China to Belfast is seen as reassuring to both students and their families, while helping reduce fuss and anxiety levels for those making the trip," the university said in a statement on its website.

Image caption Queen's said strict safety protocol was in place

There are currently about 1,200 Chinese students studying at Queen's. At the beginning of February, the university stopped any travel to China because of the pandemic.

The September flight is strictly for Queen's students travelling to the university.

A member of the university staff will be on the flight to answer any questions.

Students will have to take a Covid-19 test 48 hours before departure and to provide evidence of the test in order to board the Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Qatar airways.

If students are required to quarantine, depending on UK government guidance at the time, they will be transported to Queen's accommodation for quarantine.

If students are staying in the university accommodation for the rest of the year, their stay in quarantine will be free of charge.

'Spike in demand'

In February, private jet operators across the UK saw a big spike in requests from passengers wanting to charter their own planes during the coronavirus outbreak.

With airlines scaling back flights in and out of China, some travellers were stuck inside or outside the country.

The wealthy ones are turning to private jet operators to ask them to arrange flights, despite the huge costs.

But the companies had to turn them away due to travel bans and a lack of available planes and crews.