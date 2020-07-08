Ex-GAA club treasurer spared jail over £100K fraud

Image caption The case was heard remotely at Antrim Crown Court

A former treasurer who defrauded a County Antrim GAA club of more than £100,000 to fund his gambling habit has been spared jail.

Patrick Kane, 47, from Ardmoyle Park, Cushendall, admitted three charges of fraud by abuse of position, and one of false accounting.

Antrim Crown Court heard on Wednesday he has since repaid a total of £113,500 to Ruairí Óg GAA club.

He was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for three years.

Kane's offending came to light in and around December 2015, a remote court hearing was told, when he was confronted by a club member wanting to know the whereabouts of more than £70,000.

Judge Donna McColgan QC said that in written submissions to the court, prosecutor Mark Farrell further detailed that Kane had initially produced a bogus Danske Bank statement showing the money.

But the statement compounded the suspicions of the member who knew that particular bank branch had closed two years earlier, the court heard.

Confronted again, he readily admitted his guilt.

In defence submissions by counsel Joseph Brolly, Kane had voluntarily repaid £113,500 to his club prior to police involvement, Judge McColgan said.

In addition it was clear Kane's motivation was to fund his own gambling addiction, for which he had also undergone "extensive treatment" to address the problem prior to coming to court.

Mr Brolly had also pointed out, Judge McColgan said, that Kane had a clear record, had readily admitted his guilt and had shown genuine remorse.