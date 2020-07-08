Image copyright PSNI/PA Image caption Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on 6 April 1988

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has decided that two people will not be charged over the murder of a German backpacker.

Police had submitted a file to the PPS on the two people.

Inga Maria Hauser, from Munich, went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988.

The 18-year-old's body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle in County Antrim.

No one has been convicted of her killing.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Inga Maria Hauser was found dead in Ballypatrick Forest

However, the senior detective in charge of the murder enquiry has said police will continue to investigate to try to find the 18-year-old's murderers and bring them to justice.

Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray made a renewed appeal to the public, in particular the local community in County Antrim, as well as people who may have seen her travelling in England, from London northwards and in Scotland, before she embarked on the Stranraer to Larne ferry on 6 April 1988.

"Our thoughts are with Inga Maria's family today as we know the Public Prosecution Service decision not to prosecute is another difficult milestone in the search for justice for their loved one," he said.

"This is difficult news for Inga Maria's family and also for the detectives who have spent many years trying to bring those responsible before the courts.

"However, this decision does not signify the end of the enquiry for police."