Crossmaglen man in court over conspiracy to murder

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police carried out searches across NI as part of Operation Venetic

A man has appeared in court charged with criminal conspiracy and drug-related offences connected to the Europe-wide Operation Venetic.

It is the UK's biggest law enforcement operation targeting organised crime.

Brendan O'Callaghan, from Monog Road, Crossmaglen, County Armagh, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court, sitting in Lisburn, via videolink from custody.

Prosecution told the court the 32-year-old was "heavily involved in the large scale supply of drugs".

Mr O'Callaghan is accused 10 charges, including conspiring to murder "persons unknown", entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property, conspiring to transfer criminal property and a number of drugs offences.

Giving evidence, a detective said he believed he could connect Mr O'Callaghan to each of the charges.

'Hidden under the cooker'

The prosecution said when his home was initially searched on 18 April, officers found an encrypted mobile phone "just over the boundary wall, in a field".

That encrypted device was examined and, using the IMEI number, officers were able to obtain a "huge amount of messages between this defendant and his associates, we say, in relation to the transportation of drugs to Northern Ireland and amounts to pay for those drugs".

The messages also spoke about the "cost of drugs, how much profit can be made, changing sterling to Euro, matters of that sort", prosecutor Robin Steer said.

On a further police search on 6 July, two iPhones were uncovered hidden under the cooker along with about £2,000 in cash and some documents, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Tara Walsh argued the evidence as it stood was "tenuous" given the fact the encrypted phone "wasn't found on his property or on his person" and there were two other people in the house at the time of the initial search.

"He denies that it's his phone and he says that he doesn't have any connection to that phone," she said.

Mr Steer told the court that in the encrypted messages, there were references to "Brendan Cross and to B-man".

The district judge said he had to "take the prosecution case at its height" at this stage and in doing so, "a reasonable inference could be drawn that he is the person who had access and use of the device at issue".

He remanded Mr O'Callaghan into custody until 4 August.