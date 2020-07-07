Image copyright Reuters

A number of people from several families have tested positive for Covid-19 in County Down, BBC News NI understands.

The clusters of coronavirus cases have been located in Ballynahinch and Crossgar.

It is believed up to 16 people could be affected.

The Department of Health reported nine new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,756.

Health authorities have reminded the public to contact them if they are experiencing symptoms so that measures including track and trace can be implemented as quickly as possible.