Weddings in Northern Ireland can take place indoors from 10 July in line with social distancing, the Stormont Executive has agreed.

At present, they are limited to outdoors settings, with no more than 10 people present.

Guidance will be provided that says sizes of venues will determine how many people can safely attend weddings.

Baptism services will also be permitted, under the latest changes to the regulations.

