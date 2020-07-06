Coronavirus restrictions: Indoor weddings allowed in NI from 10 July
- 6 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Weddings in Northern Ireland can take place indoors from 10 July in line with social distancing, the Stormont Executive has agreed.
At present, they are limited to outdoors settings, with no more than 10 people present.
Guidance will be provided that says sizes of venues will determine how many people can safely attend weddings.
Baptism services will also be permitted, under the latest changes to the regulations.
More to follow.