Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen McKillop (pictured in 2009) was director of Cliftonville Football Club

A former director of Cliftonville Football Club has been given a suspended sentence over fraud offences.

Stephen Christopher McKillop, 49, of Largy Road in Ahoghill, was handed a nine-month sentence on Monday, which was suspended for two years.

He admitted abusing his position as treasurer of a community group in Ahoghill to carry out fraud.

Further charges of falsifying documents at Cliftonville were left on the court's books and not proceeded with.

Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard the amount involved in the fraud totalled £15,750 - which has since been paid back in full.

McKillop pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by abuse of position over a period spanning from March 2013 to May 2015.

He also admitted one charge of transferring criminal property in June 2015.

He appeared at a remote court hearing via video link from his solicitor's office.

The charges he admitted include abusing his position as treasurer of Ahoghill Community Years Project to make unauthorised payments to both himself and to Cliftonville.

Setting out the background to McKillop's offending, the judge said that between 2013 and 2015, the father of two was treasurer of the community group and was also a director of Cliftonville.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption McKillop was a former director at Irish Premiership football club Cliftonville

At that time, a playgroup in Ahoghill that had been located within a primary school was informed it had to vacate the premises.

A charity called The Friends of St Paul's was then set up to oversee the refurbishment of a local church hall to house the playgroup.

The judge said that in December 2016 police received a report from the group Fraud Investigation Services "alleging the misappropriation of monies" from a playgroup in Ahoghill and that two of the beneficiaries were McKillop and Cliftonville.

"Essentially, the defendant was moving funds around between the various organisations to pay off various debts," the judge said.

She had taken into account various points made by the defence, including "the fact the defendant was a volunteer rather than an employee", that there was "no real personal gain" to McKillop and that he had a clear criminal record.

The judge said that after reading all the documents, reports and character references, it was "clear" McKillop had "taken on far too much in his life" at a time when, due to personal circumstances, he "ought not to have been volunteering".

Addressing McKillop, the judge handed him a suspended sentence and warned that any further re-offending would see him back in court.