Belfast City Council has apologised after details emerged about how it dealt with Bobby Storey's family at Roselawn crematorium last week compared to other families.

The council admitted that the family was the only one allowed into Roselawn on Tuesday for a cremation.

Eight other families were not allowed in as their loved-ones were cremated.

The council said this was an "error of judgement" and has sent an apology to all of the families affected.

New regulations which came into force last week allowed up to 30 people to gather outdoors.

However, at the crematorium on Tuesday, only the Storey family was allowed to take advantage of the change.

In a new statement on Monday, the council gave more details about what happened.

A council spokesperson said: "An operational decision was made that for cremations the new procedures would apply from the cremation of Bobby Storey onwards.

"We accept in hindsight that this was an error of judgement.

"This meant that only one of the nine cremation services on Tuesday had 30 people in attendance, there were four burial services and these burial services had up to 30 in attendance; there were eight cremation services affected.

"We are contacting these families and are deeply sorry for how this error will have affected them," the statement added.

There were claims that republicans took control of Roselawn on Tuesday afternoon, with some staff sent home early and non-council stewards on duty.

However, the council issued a statement on Friday in which it insisted that 15 staff were on site at all times.

It admitted some staff had been allowed to go home early but made it clear the council was still in charge.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster has said it is important that the assembly debates a motion calling for Sinn Féin ministers to apologise for going to the funeral.

It is signed by every party in the executive but Sinn Féin.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill's attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey sparked calls for her to resign.

The motion calls for Ms O'Neill and Conor Murphy to apologise.

Stormont authorities will meet at 10.30 BST to decide when the motion should be debated.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she hoped it would be debated on Tuesday, and that she would be supporting it.

"It's important to recognise the anger people are feeling even if Sinn Féin isn't," she told Good Morning Ulster.

'Credibility damaged'

She said she was concerned that the actions of the deputy first minister had damaged the credibility of the executive's message.

"I am concerned that because of the actions of Sinn Féin last week, many people are saying, "what's the point?'

"I have to address that and so do other party leaders," she said.

Mrs Foster also said it would be "wrong" for her to continue joint press conferences with Ms O'Neill at the current time.

"We do have to keep building credibility but there has to be a recognition that it was damaged," she added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A large number of mourners turned out for the funeral on Tuesday

She said she hoped the executive could get back to a point where it was possible again to hold joint press briefings.

The executive is due to meet later on Monday to discuss further changes to the coronavirus lockdown.

Ms O'Neill apologised "for grieving families experiencing more hurt".

But she has insisted that she did not break social distancing guidelines.

The motion acknowledges the sacrifices people have made during the Covid-19 emergency and pays tribute to those who selflessly prioritised the need to keep each other safe, particularly during times of trauma, loss and grief.

Orange Order grand secretary Mervyn Gibson said the funeral was a "bad example". Asked about the Twelfth of July, Mr Gibson said he "doesn't want people to break the regulations".

"Lockdown is still in place. The coronavirus is still out there and crowds spread the coronavirus. That's why the funeral was wrong," he told BBC Radio Ulster's, The Nolan Show.

In early April, the Orange Order cancelled all its traditional Twelfth parades due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The Orange Order has confirmed that these parades will not take place, and instead advised its members to celebrate the occasion at home.

However, as of last week, the Parades Commission had received more than 80 applications for marches to celebrate the Twelfth.