Image caption The shooting happened outide the Glengannon Hotel in Dungannon

A man who carried out a "bloody revenge killing" then fled to the Republic of Ireland must serve at least 20 years in prison, a judge has ruled.

Frankie 'Studs' Lanigan, 56, was convicted at Belfast Crown Court in May of shooting John Stephen Knocker, 22, in May 1998.

Lanigan had denied he was the gunman and spent six years fighting extradition.

He was found guilty of the murder in May.

Mr Justice Horner told him that there was "overwhelming" evidence that he shot Mr Knocker to prove "who was the boss" in the car park of the former Glengannon hotel in Dungannon.

It was "a savage and barbaric act devoid of any pity," the judge said.

Before determining the minimum sentence, Mr Justice Horner referred to the victim impact statements prepared by Sabrina Dunbavin, Mr Knocker's partner who was pregnant at the time of his murder, and Rhea Knocker, his daughter who is now 20 years old.

The judge said that both told of the terrible times they suffered as a consequence of the "cold hearted and callous murder".

He said it was important to remember that "when the defendant shot at point blank range into the defenceless and prone deceased, not only did he extinguish his life but he blighted and continues to blight the lives of the loved ones the deceased left behind".

Point blank range

The court had previously heard that after Mr Knocker bettered Lanigan in a fight, Lanigan armed himself with a Browning pistol then chased the victim.

Lanigan fired a first shot then "coldly and callously finished him off" with a second shot to his head at point blank range.

Mr Justice Horner it was a "bloody revenge that he was determined to exact" in full view of others "to prove who was the boss" after he was humiliated in the fight.

'Complete absence of remorse'

On Friday, the judge said that the defendant "displayed a complete absence of remorse or contrition".

He said that even as Lanigan was being beaten in the fight he was "planning his bloody revenge".

"This was not a heat of the moment reaction. This was a cold and calculated decision to take another man's life in as public a way as possible."

Lanigan, formerly of Knockmore Square in Lisburn, was sentenced to a concurrent 14-year sentence for possessing a 9mm Browning pistol.

He was told that when released, he will remain subject to licence conditions for the remainder of his life