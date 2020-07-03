The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 9:30 on 03 July 2020, tell us.

By Friday 26 June, it recorded 826 deaths in total where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Twelve deaths were registered last week, a drop from 17 fatalities from the previous week.

The report also says of the 826 deaths Nisra recorded in total by last Friday, 427 (51.7%) occurred in hospital; 343 (41.5%) occurred in care homes and eight (1%) occurred in hospices.

Breakdown

By last Friday, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.6%, and female deaths 50.4%.

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of the 11 councils, Belfast recorded the most deaths, 239, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 19 June.

Meanwhile, the total number of NI-registered deaths from all causes last week (295) was above the average five-year rate (270).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.