The number of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen again.

In the week up to 26 June, the government statistics agency Nisra said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 12 people.

That is five fewer than the previous week.

Up to last Friday, that means there has been a total of 824 Covid-19 related deaths. The Department of Health's daily figure, based on positive test results, was 550.

It is the eighth week since NISRA began reporting that the figure has gone down.

There have been 427 deaths in hospital (51.7%), which includes the deaths of 74 people who were normally resident in care homes.

Taking into account that number, and the 343 who died in care homes, it means the deaths of people normally resident in care homes account for 50.5% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Belfast area records most deaths

Eight people (1.0%) have died in hospices and 48 people (5.8%) have died at residential addresses or other locations.

People aged 75 and over account for 80.0% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

People with addresses in the Belfast council area account for 239 or 29% of all coronavirus related deaths.

Excess deaths

The provisional number of all deaths up to Friday 26 June was 295 - five more than in the previous week and 25 more than the five-year average.

Nisra also recorded the number of "excess deaths" registered in the past 13 weeks was 1001.

Their measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus - those involving confirmed infections which feature in the health department's daily figures, as well as the suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.