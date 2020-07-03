Bobby Storey funeral fallout

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A large number of mourners turned out for the funeral on Tuesday

The attendance of Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Bobby Storey on Tuesday has led to the biggest crisis in NI politics since devolution was restored in January.

Ms O'Neill and other senior Sinn Féin figures have been widely criticised for attending the funeral, with claims they broke coronavirus guidelines.

Here is how the crisis unfolded.

Who was Bobby Storey?

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Bobby Storey was previously chairman of Sinn Féin and a close friend of Gerry Adams

The north Belfast man was considered the head of intelligence of the IRA for a period from the mid-1990s - being named as such under parliamentary privilege.

Security sources linked him to several major incidents, including the £26m Northern Bank robbery in 2004.

More recently, he was northern chairman of Sinn Féin.

He spent more than 20 years in jail, beginning with internment without trial when he was 17, a year after he joined the IRA in 1972.

In 1981, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of a rifle following an attack on the Army.

He was a close and lifelong ally of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

When he was released from jail in 1994, Mr Storey was seen as a key individual in selling the peace process to republican hardliners.

What happened at the funeral?

Image copyright BBC/Google

Mr Storey's coffin was driven from his home in west Belfast late on Tuesday morning for his funeral at St Agnes' Church on the Andersonstown Road.

Large numbers of people lined the route and the cortege was followed at a distance by a large number of mourners.

After Requiem Mass, Mr Storey's remains were taken to Milltown Cemetery where speeches were made by senior republican figures including former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams.

His body was then taken to Roselawn Cemetery in east Belfast, where it was cremated at about 15:30.

Why is the funeral controversial?

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

Ms O'Neill was part of the funeral cortege, which Sinn Féin said included no more than 30 people,

Critics have suggested social distancing was not maintained in crowds that lined the streets as the hearse drove by or by large groups of people who walked behind the hearse at a greater distance.

Ms O'Neill also went to a Requiem Mass in St Agnes' Church in Andersonstown, which the BBC understands was attended by about 120 people.

She was also criticised for posing for a photograph at Milltown cemetery, where a man had his arm around her shoulders.

She subsequently said this incident took place "in the blink of an eye" and "shouldn't have happened".

Critics are angry the deputy first minister, who appealed to the public during the pandemic to adhere to social distancing guidelines to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, has now contravened the very rules she helped set.

Where does Sinn Féin stand?

Both the party and Ms O'Neill have maintained they acted within the guidelines at all times and broke no rules.

In statements to the Irish News and Stormont's Executive Committee on Wednesday, she did not apologise for any of her actions, with the exception of the photograph.

Sinn Féin gave her its full backing, saying she would not stand down "under any circumstances".

On Friday, Ms O'Neill issued a statement expressing concerned for families of those who had died in the pandemic whose grief would have been compounded by lockdown restrictions.

"Not being able to have their family and friends' support to help them through was hugely difficult," she said.

"I am also concerned that those grieving families are experiencing more hurt over recent days. I am sorry for that."

She reiterated that she had kept to the rules on Tuesday, adding: "If the regulations had prevented me from attending his funeral I would have obeyed those regulations."

Her party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, told RTÉ: "I do understand that looking at the images of very busy pathways in west Belfast and taking all of that in obviously has jolted and has caused some hurt among some of those families, and for that I am very sorry.

"That certainly would never have been my intention, or Michelle's intention, or the intention of the Storey family as they laid Bobby to rest."

What have the other parties said?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Arlene Foster called for Michelle O'Neill to apologise

Northern Ireland's system of government sees five parties share power in government together - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and Alliance.

All the other parties have called for Ms O'Neill to stand aside while investigations are carried out.

First Minister Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, said on Thursday she could not stand beside Ms O'Neill to give out public health advice after what had happened.

The two women have been at the forefront of regular press conferences to update the people of Northern Ireland on the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The Green Party and Traditional Unionist Voice, which are not part of the government, also called for Ms O'Neill to stand aside.

What do the regulations say?

Lockdown regulations state a maximum of 30 people are allowed to gather together outdoors.

The regulations, as they were in place on the day of the funeral, also state that people can leave their homes to attend the funeral of a friend if no close family member or member of their household is attending.

People may also leave their home to "visit a burial ground to pay respects to a member of your household or your family member of a friend".

A number of Mr Storey's family attended his funeral.

The regulations say if you have to leave home you should maintain a distance of at least 1m from anyone outside your household.

The deputy first minister told a Stormont committee on Wednesday that Requiem Masses were now possible due to this week's reopening of places of worship.

However, guidance on religious services issued to faith leaders last week stipulated that this did not apply to weddings, baptisms or funerals.

Updated guidance, seen by BBC News NI on Wednesday and published on the Department of Health website on Thursday, said funeral services could now be conducted in a place of worship.

"The size and circumstances of the venue will determine the maximum number that can attend the service safely whilst observing social distancing of at least 2m, wherever possible," it continued.

"It is recommended that face coverings are used for indoor services."

What are the other allegations surrounding the funeral?

The UUP has called for an independent investigation into Mr Storey's cremation at Roselawn Cemetery, which is run by Belfast City Council.

It had been claimed that some council staff were allowed to go home early, leaving republicans largely in control of what took place.

In a statement, Belfast City Council said: "Some non-cremation staff who would normally finish at 4pm, finished at 2pm."

But the council insisted "15 members of staff were left on site."

In terms of no other cremations taking place later in the afternoon, the spokesperson said: "Belfast City Council made an operational decision to hold the last three cremation slots of the day. "

In addition, questions have been raised over why a large crowd gathered at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast for speeches by Sinn Féin politicians when the cremation happened at Roselawn in east Belfast.

Milltown Cemetery is a significant location for republicans, and contains the graves of a number of high-profile republicans, including Bobby Sands.

What is the significance of republican funerals?

Large crowds are a common feature at funerals of high profile republicans.

During the Troubles, tens of thousands of people turned out for the funerals of IRA members who had been killed.

Funerals often feature common elements, such as a piper, while the coffin is draped in the Irish flag.

According to political commentator Chris Donnelly, these types of funerals "demonstrate a commitment to pursue the cause" of Irish unification, as well as allowing mourners to grieve and pay their respects.

"So a funeral almost is an occasion to express gratitude, renew commitment and the passing of the torch all rolled up into one," he said.

Could Stormont collapse over this row?

The DUP has said it has no desire to collapse Stormont, which would happen if Arlene Foster resigned as first minister, an action that under Stormont rules would also see Ms O'Neill have to quit.

But the rules which govern how the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive work mean it is essentially impossible for the other parties to take any other action to make Ms O'Neill stand down.

Mrs Foster said Ms O'Neill's apology over the funeral in which she said she was "sorry for grieving families experiencing more hurt" due to her attendance "fell short" by not acknowledging her "role in causing the hurt".

"It is important that we try to build the trust that has been lost," she said.

"The executive has tried to deliver health guidance to keep our people safe and the credibility of that messaging has been severely damaged over the past week.

Mrs Foster also told a news conference on Friday that she would be speaking to the other party leaders about this issue and "trying to move forward".

The row has certainly driven a spike between Ms O'Neill and the other Executive parties.

So for the moment no more happy family press snaps at their desks and no more joint press briefings extolling the message keep your distance wash your hands, according to BBC News NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon.

Arlene Foster says it will be a challenge. It looks like the executive really will be exercising social distancing with relish.

But unlike previous crises Stormont won't collapse , Mr Gordon adds.

For one thing the situation still needs leadership even if the task is now infinitely more difficult.

And secondly the parties must stumble on for this really could be devolution's last chance.