Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Thousands of Orange Order members take part in marches in July, but not this year

The Parades Commission has received more than 70 applications for marches to celebrate the Twelfth.

There has been a sudden increase in applications - mainly by bands - since the restrictions on outdoor gatherings were eased.

The regulations now allow for up to 30 people to gather outside, provided social distancing can be observed.

There were 71 applications on the Parades Commission website for July 13.

'Twelfth at home'

Among the areas where applications have been made are Ballymena, Enniskillen, Newtownards, Randalstown, Kilkeel and Belfast.

The Twelfth is being celebrated on 13 July as 12 July this year falls on a Sunday.

In early April, the Orange Order cancelled all its traditional Twelfth parades due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The Orange Order confirmed on Wednesday that these parades will not take place, and instead advised its members to celebrate the occasion at home.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Eleventh Night bonfires are to be replaced by home barbeques this year

The Orange Order has published its "12th at Home" plan, encouraging members to mark the event in their homes and gardens.

However, they offered their support to bands who intended to march around their own areas.

A spokesperson for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said that "bands have encouraged a 'stay at home' message with the band bringing music to them.

"This is a model the institution would support." the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said that during lockdown, "the majority of band parade organisers agreed to withdraw their notifications to parade".

"Since the easement on Monday evening permitting up to 30 persons outdoors, bands have submitted new notifications, mostly for the Twelfth.

"Parades are subject to Covid-19 Regulations, the enforcement of which is a matter for the NI Executive and PSNI, including Regulation Six restricting numbers to 30 persons.

'No role to approve parades'

"The Commission's role is focused on community relations, disruption to community relations, disruption to community life, public disorder and human rights," the spokesperson said.

They said the commission "has no role to approve parades, nor to impose conditions, on the grounds of public health".

The spokesperson said the production of guidelines on public health grounds is not a function of the commission.