Man, 39, dies after getting trapped under car in Rathfriland
- 1 July 2020
A 39-year-old man from Warrenpoint has died after an incident in a car park in Rathfriland.
It is understood that Loughlin Maginn became trapped under his car when it rolled a short distance after being parked.
It happened on Downpatrick Street at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
Police inquiries are ongoing and they have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage to contact them.