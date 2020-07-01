Traditional Twelfth of July parades will not go ahead this month, the Orange Lodge of Ireland has confirmed.

In early April parades were cancelled across Northern Ireland due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Orange Lodge of Ireland said its position had not changed, despite recent easing in the Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions.

A spokesman said they were instead actively been promoting alternative ways to celebrate.

On Tuesday the Parades Commission said it was expecting more applications for band parades on the Twelfth following a relaxation of restrictions that means up to 30 people may meet outdoors while social distancing.

Due to the easing, the commission said "band parade organisers have submitted new notifications of their intention to parade, with new notifications being received daily".

The Orange Lodge of Ireland spokesperson said it was aware that several bands have indicated their intention to apply for parades within their communities within the guidelines "for the purpose of entertaining people in their gardens and at their front doors".

"Bands have rightly asked members of the public not to follow them. Instead, they have encouraged a 'stay at home' message with the band bringing music to them," he added.

"Our position has been consistent - we have sought to protect the health of not only our members, but the whole community in Northern Ireland.

"Unfortunately, others supposedly in positions of authority, by their recent actions, have not shown the same leadership or concern for public health."

The spokesman said the Orange Lodge of Ireland would meet Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride to discuss meetings and parades later in the year.