Image caption Invest NI has offered £861,000 to support the new jobs

A technology company called AquaQ Analytics is creating 123 jobs in Belfast in an £8.3m investment.

The company uses data for clients that are mostly in the financial technology sector.

Thirty-five of the roles are already in place and recruitment is under way for roles such as data analysts.

Invest NI is offering £861,000 towards the new jobs, which have been welcomed by Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

She said: "This significant investment by AquaQ analytics is welcome news as we work to rebuild the economy post pandemic."

"Once all the roles are in place, the jobs will contribute £3.2m in annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy."

Jonny Press, chief technology officer at AquaQ analytics, said: "The area of big data technology is something we recognise will be of great importance to the wider tech sector, particularly as companies look at new ways to innovate due to Covid-19."