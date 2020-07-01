Image caption Mourners entering St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street

The funeral service for Noah Donohoe is taking place in Belfast.

The body of the missing Belfast teenager was found in a storm drain in north Belfast last Saturday.

He had been missing since Sunday, 21 June.

Noah's St Malachy's school friends and members of the basketball team he played for walked alongside the hearse and provided a guard of honour at St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street.

His mother Fiona O'Donohoe, aunts Shona and Niamh, and their wider family circle led the cortège.

People lined the street outside, including some of the volunteers from the Shore Road who had helped search for Noah.

The only sound was the bells of St Patrick's as the cortège passed by.

In his death notice, Noah's family said his "beautiful, pure young soul fills the hearts of his mother Fiona, his aunts Niamh and Shona, their beautiful children and his uncle Gearoid".

It added: "He comforts his grandparents Margot, Gerry and Linda and his beautiful, strong friends. He will be safe in the hugs of his aunt Siobhan in heaven."

In a tribute to those who helped to search for the schoolboy, the message added: "Noah's love was great enough to reach the selfless hearts of north Belfast and beyond as they showed overwhelming compassion and empathy in bringing Noah home. Love has no boundaries."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Noah Donohoe's mother, Fiona, asked parents to embrace their children during the funeral

A number of family members attended a vigil in north Belfast on Sunday evening.

They released 14 blue balloons, in memory of Noah.

People clapped as the Community Rescue Service volunteers who looked for him walked past.

Noah's school said it was "blessed to have had such an outstanding student and person as a most valued member of our family".

St Malachy's College said Noah's "caring nature, calm demeanour and big smile were some of his great gifts that helped others do their best".

Image caption Floral tributes left at the gates of St Malachy’s College on Saturday

The school said that Noah was a talented musician and keen rugby and basketball player.

He also received a number of awards in his three years at the school, including The Spirit of the College Award, full attendance and class prizes.

"We are all deeply saddened at Noah's passing away, and we offer prayers for and support to his mother, Fiona, family members, friends and also his extended family - all of us associated with St Malachy's College," the statement added.

"Noah will always be a treasured member of our Malachian family."