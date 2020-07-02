Image copyright PA Media

The majority of special schools in Northern Ireland are "full beyond capacity" and more need to be built.

That is according to a group representing special school principals.

In a letter to the Education Authority (EA), the heads said that special schools were "always dealt with as an afterthought".

In response, EA chief executive Sara Long said the schools had faced "significant challenges and issues".

BBC News NI had previously revealed that almost 300 children with a statement of Special Educational Needs (SEN) had no school place for September.

More than 150 were seeking places in special schools. Education Minister Peter Weir subsequently called the situation unacceptable.

The chair of Stormont's education committee, Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, also revealed that about 600 children in Northern Ireland were waiting longer than the statutory limit of six months for a statement of SEN.

On Wednesday, Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee that 206 of the unplaced children still remained without a school place.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The group representing principals said there needs to be further long-term planning to support special schools

The Special Schools' Strategic Leadership Group represents principals in Northern Ireland's 39 special schools.

In their letter to the EA, seen by BBC News NI, they said that for many years they "have been saying that there is a need for additional special schools to be built".

"This has now proven to be true when we see the number of pupils requiring special school placements, who are currently unable to be placed," it continued.

"The majority of our schools are full beyond capacity.

"Further long-term planning needs to take place and short-term solutions are proving extremely difficult."

The letter, from the chair of the group Paula Jordan, also said there was a "lack of understanding" of the work done by special schools.

'Should have been dealt with before'

"We believe the sector is seriously underfunded, yet we represent the most vulnerable young people and children in society.

"It is our perception that we are always dealt with as an afterthought and are often de-professionalised.

"We feel that we are not listened to in the way that our colleagues from other sectors are, instead we are told what to do by people who have little or no knowledge of the needs of our pupils or their families.

"A prime example of this was the fact that the re-start of education for pupils with SEN was one of the last to be considered."

In her response to Ms Jordan's letter, which has also been seen by BBC News NI, Ms Long said she was committed to the development of special schools.

"I want to thank you all for your hard work and commitment during extremely challenging circumstances and assure you how much it has been valued," she said.

On Wednesday, in response to questions from SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan and Mr Lyttle, the Department of Education (DE) permanent secretary Derek Baker said that "the issue of area planning for special schools is an issue that should have been dealt with before now".