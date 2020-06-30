The terms of reference for the review into the mass resignation of RQIA board have been written by the Department of Health's permanent secretary.

Earlier in June, BBC News NI revealed the board of the health watchdog that oversees NI's care homes had resigned.

They said they were not consulted on decisions taken during the pandemic, including the decision to reduce the number of care home inspections.

Robin Swann was asked about the review at Stormont's health committee.

The nine board members also said they were not consulted about the redeployment of senior members of staff, including Chief Executive Olive Macleod.

In correspondence seen by BBC News NI, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and permanent secretary in the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, were involved in correspondence between Ms Macleod, former chair Professor Mary McColgan and interim chair Dermot Parsons.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann confirms he appointed David Nicholl to chair the review.

The health minister announced an independent review into the mass resignation last week, a day after it was reported.

When asked about appointing the review so quickly, the minister said he would prefer to be criticised for acting quickly as opposed to anything else.

The minister's response followed a series of questions from Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw including who had written the terms of reference, how was the chair of the review appointed and who made the appointment.