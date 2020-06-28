Northern Ireland

Jason Lee Martin murder: Teenager charged over Ballymena stabbing

  • 28 June 2020
Image caption Jason Lee Martin, 31, died after he was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday

Police have charged an 18-year-old man with the murder of Jason Lee Martin.

Mr Martin died after a stabbing in Ballymena, County Antrim on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was stabbed at a house in Orkney Drive in the town in the early hours of the morning.

The man charged is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink on Monday.

