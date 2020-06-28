Jason Lee Martin murder: Teenager charged over Ballymena stabbing
- 28 June 2020
Police have charged an 18-year-old man with the murder of Jason Lee Martin.
Mr Martin died after a stabbing in Ballymena, County Antrim on Saturday.
The 31-year-old was stabbed at a house in Orkney Drive in the town in the early hours of the morning.
The man charged is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink on Monday.