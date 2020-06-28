Image copyright Pacemaker

A man shot dead in west Belfast on Saturday has been named locally as Warren Crossan.

Mr Crossan, a father of one in his late 20s, was shot a number of times in Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road.

He was the son of a well-known dissident republican Tommy Crossan, who was shot dead on the Springfield Road in 2014.

Warren Crossan was previously arrested and questioned about the murder of Robbie Lawlor.

Robbie Lawlor, who was a Dublin criminal, was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast in April.

'Brutal murder'

On Saturday, Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney described it as a "brutal murder", and that the "the brazen recklessness of the killers completely beggars belief".

"I believe the man was chased from the junction of Rodney Parade and St James's Road along Rodney Parade by two masked gunmen before he was shot a number of times at close range in St Katharine's Road," he said.

"They did not give any thought to the risk posed to local people in this community who were going about their business at lunchtime when they ran through the streets firing shots.

"Nor did they care who may have been collateral damage in this highly populated residential area during their mission to kill."

He said it was too early to speculate on any possible motivation for the attack.

He added he was aware that a large number of people were in the area at the time of the attack, and appealed for anyone who witnessed it, or who has dashcam footage of it to come forward.