Broughshane: Man injured after sledgehammer attack
- 28 June 2020
A man has been injured after two men broke into a house in Broughshane, County Antrim, and beat him with sledgehammers.
The attack happened at a house in Rocavan Meadows at about 02:10 BST on Sunday.
The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries to his ankle and face in the attack.
Police described it as a "sustained and brutal assault" and are trying to establish a motive.