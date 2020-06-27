Ballymena: Man arrested as murder investigation launched
- 27 June 2020
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man at a house in Ballymena, County Antrim.
The man died in Orkney Drive early on Saturday morning.
One man has been arrested and he remains in police custody.
There are no further details at present.