Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was critically injured when he was stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre.

The attack happened on Donegall Quay, close to the Big Fish statue, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.