Belfast stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 27 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was critically injured when he was stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre.
The attack happened on Donegall Quay, close to the Big Fish statue, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.