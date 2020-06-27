Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police fear Noah Donohoe may have sustained a head injury

Searches are to resume on Saturday for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road in north Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police officers believe he may have fallen from his bicycle and sustained an injury, causing him to remove his clothing.

Members of the public who think they have information about Noah can now use the PSNI's major incident public portal - a 24-hour online reporting platform.

Supt Muir Clark said this did not mean that police thought a crime has been committed and the investigation remained a missing person enquiry.

'Still unclear'

On Friday, police found Noah's backpack, book and laptop.

Supt Clark said the recovered items - a khaki rucksack containing a Lenovo laptop and a copy of the book 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson - were now being examined by specialist teams and were found after information from a member of the public.

At a press conference on Friday, the police officer said it was "still unclear" as to why Noah, who is from south Belfast, was in that part of the city.

The main area of search continues to be Shore Road bounded by Premier Drive and Skegoneill Avenue.

People there have been encouraged to search properties, gardens and sheds.