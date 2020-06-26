Image copyright Bruce Gardiner-Crehan Image caption The scene after the night before

Two men have been arrested after reports of antisocial behaviour in the Holyland in south Belfast.

Police arrived at Agincourt Avenue at about 1:50 BST on Friday to find large crowds "partying, singing, and generally causing a disturbance."

They said it seemed that various house parties had extended to the street.

The PSNI spoke to many of the individuals and managed to disperse the crowd.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including disorderly behaviour. They remain in custody.

'Dancing on cars, sectarian chanting'

The area is normally home to the city's largest student population.

Ray Farley, from the Holyland Residents' Association, told BBC Radio Foyle it was like a "riot".

"There was sectarian chanting, dancing on cars, physically blocking Agincourt Avenue," he said.

"It has been going on quite a number of nights where there have been sporadic gatherings, flouting social distancing guidelines with parties and drinking and shouting," he added.

He said that the situation "just can't go on because people who live there are getting to the end of their tether".

"We don't want this to be a case of 'we missed St Patricks Day so we are going to do it now'," he added.

St Patrick's Day celebrations on 17 March across NI were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers are appealing to those responsible to think about the consequences of their actions and to consider the impact of ending up with a criminal record.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.