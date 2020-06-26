Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Sensata manufactures a range of tyre pressure monitoring systems

The industrial sensor manufacturer Sensata Technologies is planning to make 160 redundancies at its Antrim site.

It says the move is in response to a significant drop in market demand due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the firm said it would close its Carrickfergus factory with the loss of 270 jobs.

That factory will wind down on a phased basis and fully close by early 2021.

'Profound impact'

The company currently has just over 1000 staff in Northern Ireland making tyre pressure sensors.

Eric Sorret, vice president at Sensata Technologies, said it had become clear that the effects of the pandemic will have "a profound and lasting impact on the demand for direct tyre pressure monitoring systems".

He added: "Vehicle manufacturers around the world are significantly cutting their forecasts for the coming years, with global passenger vehicle demand set to be reduced by between 20 and 30%."